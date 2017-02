Hair loss can occur for a variety of reasons, such as heredity, scars, alopecia or even stress, whatever the cause it can lead to low self esteem.

Mike Misurelli from Scalpmasters MicroPigmentation stopped by The Rhode Show to tell us about a modern treatment to help men struggling with hair loss.

If you’d like more information or interested in a free consultation visit ScalpmastersRI.com or call Mike directly at 401-952-4727.