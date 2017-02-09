Photos: Nor’easter blankets Southern New England with snow

Southern New England is getting blanketed with snow as a Nor’easter moves through the area. More than a foot is expected to accumulate throughout the day on Thursday.
February 9 Nor’easter
February 9 Nor’easter x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: British socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson found dead, aged 45
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Silencing of Warren throws Senate into turmoil
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens