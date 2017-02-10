Boston-bound Amtrak train stalled 5 hours in Bronx; wire problem blamed

NEW YORK (AP) — Passengers aboard a Boston-bound Amtrak train say they were stuck in the Bronx overnight for about five hours without heat.

The passengers took to Twitter on Friday morning with complaints about being cold and uninformed. Passengers said they were in some unknown part of the Bronx.

Amtrak tweeted its apologies while the train was stalled and responded to complaints by telling passengers to call the railroad’s customer relations department.

The railroad said in a statement Friday morning that there’d been a problem with overhead electrical wires. It says crews restored power to the train at 7:10 a.m. and the train, which started in Washington, “was on the move around 7:30 a.m. Friday.”

Following the delay, the train was scheduled to arrive in Providence at 10:30 a.m. and in Boston’s South Station shortly after noon.

The railroad’s chief operations officer reiterated its apology in another statement.

