Brown Falls to Harvard, 87-74

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Aiken scored 18 of career-high tying 23 points in the second half, Siyani Chambers finished with 15 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals and Harvard pulled away for an 87-74 win over Brown on Friday night.

Seth Towns added 17 points, Justin Bassey scored 11 and Zeno Edosomwan had eight points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots for Harvard (13-7, 5-2 Ivy League).

Steven Spieth’s 3-pointer put Brown (11-12, 2-5) up 56-48 with 11:12 to play, but Chambers scored six points while Bassey and Aiken each hit a 3 during an 18-1 run over the next 4 1/2 minutes to take the lead for good. The Bears missed 5 of 6 free throws — including the front ends of three one-and-ones — and all four field-goal attempts during that span.

Six consecutive Bears points cut the deficit to 66-63 with six minutes left, but a 12-3 spurt, capped by Aiken’s 3-point play with 2:27 to go, made it 78-66.

Spieth had 21 points and Tavon Blackmon added 14 with six assists for Brown, which was 18 of 29 from the foul line.

Harvard shot 55 percent and made 20 of 21 free throws in the second half.

