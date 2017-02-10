Central Falls arson suspect in custody

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Weeks after three Central Falls police officers rescued seven people from a fire, police announced they have arrested someone in connection with the arson investigation.

According to a release from Central Fall police, Phillip Parrott, 56, of Central Falls confessed to starting the fire at 137 Earle Street on Jan. 28. Police said Parrott will be arraigned on a charge of first-degree arson Friday afternoon in Providence District Court.

Two days after the fire, investigators released surveillance footage showing a man in a winter coat and hat walking down Earle Street in Central Falls around the same time a home there caught fire. No word if that video was instrumental in Parrott’s arrest. However, the police chief, Col. James J. Mendonca, said teamwork was vital in the case.

“The collaborative effort and unrelenting determination between Central Falls police detectives – and Rhode Island Fire Marshal investigators – as key to the successful apprehension of this clearly dangerous individual,” Mendonca said.

Police said seven people, including a child, were asleep inside the home when the fire started.

Three Central Falls police officers were credited with saving the occupants’ lives.

“If it wasn’t for their quick response, not only would those seven people would have perished, but [the officers] themselves would have been overcome by the smoke and may have perished as well,” Mendonca said after the fire.