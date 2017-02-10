Cranston police launch online reporting system

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston residents and business owners can now file police reports from their computer or mobile devices.

Cranston police announced the launch Friday of an Online Police Reporting System. People will be able to file non-emergency reports this way, as long as:

There are no identifiable suspects

There is no evidence to collect

The incident did not take place on a state freeway

Cranston police said a federal grant paid for the system.

The online reporting system can be found on the Cranston Police Department web site.