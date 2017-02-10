Governor to seek release of 38 Studios grand jury documents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Gina Raimondo said Friday she will formally ask the courts next week to release grand-jury materials from the 38 Studios criminal investigating, setting up a potential clash with Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.

Raimondo made the announcement just after a judge approved a final legal settlement in the separate civil lawsuit over the failed video-game deal, which will bring that proceeding to an end. The governor had previously promised to seek release of the criminal case’s documents once the civil suit was over.

In addition, the governor’s office said R.I. State Police Col. Ann Assumpico “has directed her agency to review and release the non-grand jury documents in the agency’s possession,” which “will be released as soon as a review is complete.”

“Rhode Islanders were hurt by 38 Studios. I’ve fought hard to recover as much taxpayer money as possible and am pleased that Judge Silverstein has approved our last settlement,” Raimondo said in a statement. “Now that the civil case and criminal case is closed, we should make all the documents available to the public and give the people of our state closure.”

Kilmartin has strongly resisted growing calls for him to release the grand-jury materials, saying the secrecy of those proceedings is an important principle that should not be compromised, despite the public interest in learning more about the 38 Studios affair.