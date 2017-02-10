Highlighting Roger Williams Park Zoo’s commitment to conservation

Dr. Jeremy Goodman joined us in studio to discuss Roger Williams Park Zoo’s conservation efforts.

Roger Williams Park Zoo is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is at the forefront of the conservation movement.

Locally, the zoo works to save the American burying beetle, the timber rattlesnake, and the New England cottontail rabbit.

Roger Williams Park Zoo encourages visitors to get involved in the FrogWatch program; a national initiative to save rapidly disappearing frogs.

The zoo is also working to protect a number of species that are available to visit at the zoo. They include the red panda, snow leopard, elephants, and the tree kangaroo.

Many of the zoo’s animals are most active during the winter months and in the snow. Visitors can enjoy different activity than during the rest of the year.