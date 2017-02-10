Hospitals see 58 weather related injuries

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – Hospitals around Rhode Island saw a handful of injuries during the Blizzard.

According to Lifespan, there were 58 weather related injuries encompassing the whole duration of the storm and the cleanup on Friday morning.

Among the injuries, 18 people were hurt due to falls.

There were 12 incidents of people having chest pains or going into cardiac arrest from shoveling.

They had 10 injuries from car crashes, as well as one sledding injury and 3 incidents of people suffering from hypothermia or cold exposure.