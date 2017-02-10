In the Kitchen: Cilantro Bean Salad

We are cooking with Neighborhood Health Plan of RI today making a healthy dish. Chief Operating Officer Shantha Diaz shows us how to make Cilantro Bean Salad.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Large or 2 Small Red Onion – chopped
- 1 cup shelled Edamame (steamed & cooled)
- 1 Cucumber – diced
- 2 Cups Tomatoes diced
- 1 Cup Corn (frozen)
- Salt & Pepper to taste
- 1 15oz can Chic Peas – drained & rinsed
- 1 tsp. Lemon Juice
- 1 15oz can Black Beans – drained & rinsed
- ½ Bunch Cilantro – chopped
DIRECTIONS:
- Mix all ingredients, toss well and garnish with Cilantro
- Serve with Arugula and Quinoa