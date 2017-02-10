In the Kitchen: Cilantro Bean Salad

cilantro-bean-salad-on-crackers

We are cooking with Neighborhood Health Plan of RI today making a healthy dish.  Chief Operating Officer Shantha Diaz shows us how to make Cilantro Bean Salad.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 Large or 2 Small Red Onion – chopped
  • 1 cup shelled Edamame (steamed & cooled)
  • 1 Cucumber – diced
  • 2 Cups Tomatoes diced
  • 1 Cup Corn (frozen)
  • Salt & Pepper to taste
  • 1 15oz can Chic Peas – drained & rinsed
  • 1 tsp. Lemon Juice
  • 1 15oz can Black Beans – drained & rinsed
  • ½ Bunch Cilantro – chopped

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Mix all ingredients, toss well and garnish with Cilantro
  2. Serve with Arugula and Quinoa

cilantro bean salad on tortilla cilantro bean salad on crackers