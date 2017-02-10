It’s official: Thursday’s storm was a blizzard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Weather Service has strict criteria for a winter storm to be declared a blizzard, but the nor’easter that tore through New England on Thursday qualified in many areas of the region.
In the above video, Meteorologist Pete Mangione breaks down what the standards are and how the storm met them.
Below, Pete looks back at the blizzards of 2013 and 2015 to see how Thursday’s storm stacked up against them.
