MA residents dig out following blizzard, voicing their concerns

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Residents throughout Southeastern Massachusetts digging out following the Blizzard of 2017.

Schools in New Bedford and Fall River were closed for a second straight day on Friday, however most city offices, libraries and senior centers were open.

New Bedford received more than a foot of snow, 13 inches to be exact.

“I think the snow is fun because you get to play with it,” said young, Frankerah Polynice, “but I think there’s so much cleaning for the cars.”

Many people throughout the neighborhood placed cones and chairs to save their parking spots. Residents pointed out that many of the side roads still need work.

“They focus on the main roads, but they completely forget the little one ways, because all the corners as well as trying to get on the streets,” said Loren Andrade.

Although at the height of the storm it was nearly impossible to drive or see with whiteout conditions, many people do not believe it was as bad as previous blizzards.

“I mean the snow isn’t even reaching over my fence. So that’s good. The last storm was reaching over my fence, like five feet up,” explained Andrade.

In Fall River, we spoke with one man who was having a tough time getting around on his motorized wheelchair.

“They could clean the sidewalks more frequently during snowstorms,” said Fidel Rosa.

One local resident explained that more needs to be done for the handicap.

“Handicap people can’t climb over or step over piles of snow,” said Paris Barboza, “but I think they did a good job considering.”

New Bedford police tell us that residents did a good job complying with the parking ban, which made the cleanup efforts easier for plow drivers.