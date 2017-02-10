More free tours scheduled for Superman building

Related Coverage PayPal eyeing Superman building for RI office

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The owner of Rhode Island’s tallest building is once again offering free public tours of the long-vacant skyscraper.

David Sweetser, who has owned the Superman building at 111 Westminster Street since 2008, has scheduled five tours for Saturday, Feb. 18 and five more on Saturday, March 4, according to a press release issued Friday.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. on this website. Tickets are limited to two person.

The building has been empty and decaying since Bank of America moved its workers out back in 2013. Sweetser and other members of his development team have unsuccessfully sought public subsidies in order to renovate the building for several years. They have also created a website to promote their cause.

Tours last approximately 45 minutes and attendees can view the vault, the banking hall and the 25th floor, according to the release. Participants are given a complimentary t-shirt and a pair of binoculars.