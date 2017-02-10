Newsmakers 2/19/2017: Attorney General Peter Kilmartin

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin. Last week, Kilmartin officially closed the 38 Studios criminal investigation after he said the head of the state police – Col. Ann Assumpico – would not provide any further resources for it. Kilmartin addresses questions over whether the two are feuding and why he stands by his decision not to support release of materials from the criminal investigation. Kilmartin also discusses why he has joined the legal battle with other attorneys general against President Trump’s immigration order.