Rhode Show Rewind: February 10th

300x300-Michaela-Johnson By Published: Updated:
Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo
New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo, right, wave during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

What a week! The excitement of the Super Bowl continued into the start of the week with the Patriots’ victory parade! There were some flakes in Boston, but nothing like the blizzard that hit our area later in the week. We were among many who stocked up on bread and milk. Despite the cold weather, our hearts were warm as we prepare for the upcoming day of love. We had a lot of fun talking Valentine’s Day crafts, floral arrangements, chocolates, and outfits for date night. Watch the video above to see more highlights from the week!