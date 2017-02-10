Rhode Show Rewind: February 10th

What a week! The excitement of the Super Bowl continued into the start of the week with the Patriots’ victory parade! There were some flakes in Boston, but nothing like the blizzard that hit our area later in the week. We were among many who stocked up on bread and milk. Despite the cold weather, our hearts were warm as we prepare for the upcoming day of love. We had a lot of fun talking Valentine’s Day crafts, floral arrangements, chocolates, and outfits for date night. Watch the video above to see more highlights from the week!

Advertisement