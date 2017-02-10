Thundersnow caught live on air

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — During a live weather update on the February 9 winter nor’easter, WPRI 12 & FOX Providence Meteorologist T.J. DelSanto was explaining the frequency of thundersnow in this particular storm when a loud thunder clap was caught on camera.

Watch the video clip above to see T.J. DelSanto’s reaction when thundersnow strikes during a live on air weather hit during the February 9, 2017 winter nor’easter.

Winter storm thundersnow is a meteorological phenomenon that continues to excite meteorologists and weather enthusiasts alike and when its caught on video, the reactions to it are usually interesting.

