Wands sold at Disney live shows recalled due to injury risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The company that manufactures wands sold at live Disney events last year has issued a recall due to a defect that could cause harm to a small child.

The recall involves more than 30,000 light-spinner toy wands made by Feld Entertainment.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the top of the wand can detach, exposing an 8-inch metal rod. No injuries have been reported so far.

The toys have either Mickey or Minnie Mouse at the top and measure about 18 inches tall.

The wands were sold for $22 exclusively at Disney On Ice and Disney Live shows from Oct. 2016 through Nov. 2016. Lot numbers 954544 and 9544603 are imprinted on the bottom of the recalled products.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wands and contact Feld Entertainment for a full refund.

Feld Entertainment can be reached at 800-755-1530 or 703-448-3683 during normal business hours or by email at Recall@feldinc.com.