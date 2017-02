FALL RIVER, Mass (WPRI) – The cause of an early morning fire on Globe Street that sent a woman to St. Anne’s Hospital is under investigation.

Fall River’s Fire Chief tells Eyewitness News they got a call around 4 a.m. Friday for a report of a fire in the 3rd floor apartment at 356 Globe Street.

When they arrived, they found a woman in her 40’s unconscious.

The chief says she’s “still hanging on.”

We’ve also learned there was a fire at the same address years ago.