Dartmouth police seek ID of hooded suspect

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators in Dartmouth are reaching out to the public for help in identifying a suspect they’ve dubbed “Little Red Riding Hood.”

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, the man is suspected in several recent retail thefts in the town.

Surveillance photos show a white, bearded male wearing a red Ohio State sweatshirt and a black and white knit cap.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Detective Kyle Costa at (508) 910-1755 or send Dartmouth police a message on their Facebook page.