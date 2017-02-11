Cranston DPW Snow Preparations

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI)- Cranston mayor Alan Fung was on the roads with his crews while they worked to clear Thursday’s snow.

He says the blizzard was a challenge for the city of Cranston, with layers of ice underneath the snow.

After working at least 20 hours, the crews were understandably fatigued, and they won’t get much rest with another storm in the forecast from Sunday to Monday.

Mayor Fung will be crunching numbers after Thursday’s storm.

He says it cost taxpayers 200-thousand dollars, plus whatever was spent to replenish supplies, but the bottom line is the city will spend any amount of money to keep roadways safe.