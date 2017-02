FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in Fall River are asking for help in identifying a man who robbed a Dunkin Donuts.

It happened on January 27 at the store at 64 Rhode Island Avenue.

The suspect is about 6’1”-6’3” tall and has a medium build. He ran from the store after the robbery in the direction of Slade Street.

Police are asking anyone with information on his identity to call Detective J.T. Hoar at 501-324-2796 or the department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 508-672-8477.