Fire officials ask residents to clear snow off fire hydrants

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI)-As winter continues to make its presence known in our area, public safety officials are issuing an important warning to residents.

They’re asking you to make sure any nearby fire hydrant is shoveled out and easy to get to, so you’re safe in the event of a fire.

Acting Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Varone is asking residents to help out by clearing hydrants near their property.

Varone says “A plow will come along afterwards, or someone will inadvertently cover one of the hydrants. A hydrant needs to be cleared about 3 feet width on all sides. So as we attach the hose is has room to bend. What we want to do is avoid kinking.”

Buried, frozen hydrants cause a delay for firefighters to fight the fire.