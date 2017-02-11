Pedestrian killed after being struck by tractor trailer on Rt. 146 Saturday

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 146 southbound in North Smithfield Saturday after being struck by a passing tractor trailer.

According to Captain Tim Lafferty with the North Smithfield Police Department, the white male in his 40’s was pronounced dead at the scene by North Smithfield fire personnel.

The fatality happened around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Route 146 southbound by the Greenville Road on ramp.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until officials are able to notify his next of kin.

Officials with the accident reconstruction unit were called to the scene Saturday and are still investigating. The North Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Rhode Island State Police were also on scene.