Snow More! Residents race to clean up with more snow to come

Providence, R.I. (WPRI) – With more snow in the forecast this weekend into Monday, Southern New England is racing to clean up what has already fallen, and bracing for even more.

“Well I’m out here shoveling the snow, I’m 75, and it’s a little bit of a stress but its gotta be done,” said Providence resident Sylvia Ann Soares.

While the snow means a lot of hassle and work for some, Providence resident Manny Ventura reminisced on a different time.

“When I was younger I used to love the snow. I used to make snow angels. But now as I got older and I became a homeowner I absolutely hate the snow. I have to come out every morning and shovel! It’s not the funnest.”

Ventura says in addition to being a pain in his back, the shoveling also hurts his wallet. He estimates he has spent at least $250 so far this season, between salt, shovels, and manual labor.

Stores like Benny’s rely on the snow to help boost sales during otherwise quiet months.

“Typically, we’re coming right off of Christmas, and January-February [are] typically slower than December,” says Benny’s Executive Scott Bromberg. “It’s nice to have a little bit of snow to help with business.”

Just like Ventura, most people can agree that the shovels, ice melt, window scrapers, and additional supplies can add up.

“When we get all 12 inches or more, you’re gonna spend a lot,” says Earl Pearly of Providence. “You gotta get the salt, you gotta get the shovels… it’s one of those things you’ve gotta get.”

In addition to the snow necessities, Benny’s reports sleds are also selling fast.