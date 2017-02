PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI)- One round of snow is behind us, and we are bracing for more in the coming days.

On Thursday, the state received at least 14 inches in some spots, making the commute into work difficult for some.

Most roads looked better Friday, with highways down to bare pavement and even state roads looking clear.

The commute for Monday could be messy with snow and strong winds.

In the meantime, be aware of slick spots with ice packed underneath the snow.