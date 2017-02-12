City officials urge drivers to obey parking bans

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the condition of the roads Sunday night widely depended on location, many cities and towns had one thing in common – parking bans.

Providence is one of dozens of communities that put parking restrictions in effect so crews could plow the roads curb to curb.

“We need people to pay attention to that parking ban and not park on the street. There will be police and tow trucks out that will be removing cars that choose to ignore the parking ban,” said Kevin Kugel from the Providence Emergency Management Agency.

Kugel told Eyewitness News the city will have more than 100 trucks plowing overnight. He thinks roads will be in good shape for the morning, but he said he is concerned about wind Monday.

There’s a lot of ice and snow built up on power lines and tree limbs. When the wind comes in that fast, when the wind comes in that hard, it can really cause tree limbs and power lines to come down. So, people need to pay attention,” Kugel said.

Neil O’Brien – an Irishman turned New Englander – said he’s a fan of the snow.

“We do not get snow like this in Ireland. Not at all. Two or three inches and the country would come to a standstill,” O’Brien said.