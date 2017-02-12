Close call for woman struck by backhoe in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A woman escaped serious injury Sunday morning after being struck by a backhoe.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Stop and Shop at 850 Manton Avenue. According to police officers at the scene, the backhoe was working in the parking lot and struck the victim while it was backing up.

The woman fell between the backhoe’s tires and was not run over, but was briefly stuck underneath the vehicle.

Police said that the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police and firefighters cleared the scene about half an hour later.