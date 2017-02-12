Kennedy on Trump: ‘We’re not an authoritarian country’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy says what President Donald Trump has done so far in office will “hopefully spark a re-examination of who we are as a people.”

The member of one of the nation’s most famous Democratic families tells The Associated Press he sees threats to the constitutional form of government since Trump took office last month.

He says his father, the late U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy, of Massachusetts, believed that Americans should never take democracy for granted and would be distressed “to see people cynically tear apart what so many people have laid down their lives to build.”

Kennedy says Democrats can appeal to Trump’s voters by talking about topics such as economic justice and building stronger communities.

