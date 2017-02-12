Police ID woman found dead in Bristol home

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Two days after a person was found dead inside a Bristol home, police released the woman’s identity.

Police said Eudora Gustafson, 66, was found dead inside a home on Sowams Drive Friday night. However, they said her cause of death has yet to be determined.

Providence police said Gustafson was the grandmother of Raymond Paiva, 24.

Police said Paiva and his girlfriend – Selena Martinez, 21 – led officers on a car chase Friday night. The couple was hurt when officers opened fire on the car on Branch Avenue.

At the time, Providence police chief, Col. Hugh Clements, called the Bristol investigation at “potential homicide.”

Clements said the two officers, Sergeant Curt Desautels, a 20-year veteran of the force, and Officer Taylor Brito, a 10-year veteran, perceived a threat when approaching the suspects’ vehicle and opened fire.

Bristol police said the investigation into Gustafson’s death was ongoing and the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office was involved.