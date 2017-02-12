Sidebar: 3rd shooting for Providence Police officer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Eyewitness News is learning more about one of the Providence Police officers involved in Friday night’s double shooting in the capital city.

Sergeant Curt Desautels has been investigated and cleared twice for on the job shootings prior to Friday night. One of those shootings occurred back in 2004, the other in 2013.

According to a report by the Attorney General’s office, Sgt. Desautels, then a detective, approached a suspect with a weapon outside a townhouse on Friendship Street on October 4, 2004. The suspect pointed his gun at Desautels and refused to drop his weapon, so Desautels fired several shots, hitting the suspect.

The Attorney General’s office found Sgt. Desautels acted in self defense, and was justifiable in using deadly force.

At the time, Providence Police said it “was an incredible dangerous situation, one where we could have been talking about a policeman’s funeral.”

Nine years later, Sgt. Desautels was again involved in a shooting. Sgt. Desautels shot a gang member during a foot chase on Broad Street on July 27, 2013, after that suspect fires his weapon at Desautels.

Providence Police described the scene at the time, saying “the suspect turned, looked at Sgt, Desautels, shot and missed him. Sgt. Desautels returned fire.”

Just like in 2004, a grand jury found Sgt. Desautels’ actions in this incident to also be justified.

In the third incident Friday, Police Colonel Hugh Clements said Sgt. Desautels and Officer Taylor Brito fired multiple shots into a suspects’ vehicle on Branch Avenue, critically injuring one suspect. The officers reported a “perceived threat from the suspects inside the car” before firing. This incident is still under investigation as is protocol.

When asked about the three shooting incidents involving Desautels, Col. Clements pointed to Desautels’ numerous years of service with the department’s violent crime task force, and according to Clements, the countless gun arrests he has made without incident.