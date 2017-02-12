Snowy stretch taking toll on plow crews

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — After a slow start to the wintry weather, back to back snowstorms are keeping plow drivers on their toes.

“All I’ve done for the past three days is just plow and sleep, that’s it,” said plow driver Tim Kelly.

At the Cumberland Highway Department, foreman Frank Stowick said his crews are feeling the impact of the recent weather.

“The guys stay here around the clock. So, it’s exhausting,” Stowick said.

Plow driver Jeffrey Mansi of Smithfield told Eyewitness News he’s been plowing every year since the blizzard of 1978. Even the flu hasn’t been able to stop him from hopping behind the wheel of his truck in winters past.

Mansi said Sunday’s snowfall wasn’t hard to contend with.

“This is nothing. It’s really, it’s just a little storm,” he said. “It’s just winter in New England.”

He said the key is to plow before the snow ices over and to push it far enough away so even when the snow piles up, it’s still easy to manage.

Other plow drivers said Sunday’s conditions were actually more dangerous than Thursday’s blizzard because the sleet and freezing rain made conditions slicker.