State Police seize $60k of cocaine in West Greenwich

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island State Police seized $60,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop Saturday.

Troopers made the stop on Route 3 a few minutes before 11 a.m. for a motor vehicle violation.

The driver, 44 year-old Francisco Fernandez of Lawrence, did not have a driver’s license so he was ticketed and Troopers prepared to have his car towed.

When Troopers inventoried the vehicle, they found two packages in a backpack that was left inside; the contents of the packages were two ‘bricks’ of cocaine, worth about $60,000. Troopers arrested Fernandez at the scene.

A State Police spokesperson said that Fernandez had “allegedly tried to alter his fingerprints to thwart detection of his identity,” but did not elaborate.

He was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of more than a kilo of cocaine, and identity fraud. He also faces misdemeanor charges of giving false documents to police and driving without a license.

He is being held at the ACI pending arraignment in District Court sometime on Monday.