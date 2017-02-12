State’s congressional delegation holds forum

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s congressional delegation held a town hall forum to give state residents a legislative update and answer their questions.

The forum with Democratic U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Democratic U.S. Reps. Jim Langevin and David Cicilline was held. Sunday afternoon at East Providence High School.

Reed and Whitehouse have spoken out against a number of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees that Republicans have pushed through the Senate.

Members of the delegation have also opposed Trump’s executive order on immigration that instituted a temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

They say they want to discuss a range of issues with constituents.