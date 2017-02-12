StormBeat: Winter Storm Warning for parts of area; more snow today into Monday

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News reporters and meteorologists are covering another round of snow and wintry weather Sunday into Monday. This page collects all the latest headlines and vital information. Use ctrl+F on your keyboard to search for specific information.

Forecast

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Monday for Northern Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Newport and Washington Counties. A High Wind Watch is in effect for Newport; Washington; Bristol, RI; and Bristol, Mass. Counties. According to the National Weather Service, winds gusting up to 55 mph will be capable of downing trees and power lines, as well as causing property damage.

Some heavy bursts of snow are likely in the afternoon, although the coast may mix with rain. Because northern Rhode Island and northern Bristol County, Massachusetts are less likely to switch over to rain, accumulations will be much higher there than along the south coast. But any little shift in the track could change how much snow we get, especially in Providence where a wide range is possible. There could be an additional few inches of accumulation during the Monday morning commute, but it does appear that the bulk of our snow accumulation will be over by around midnight tonight.

Top Headlines

Many local cities and towns have parking bans in effect. See full list »

RIPTA is detouring six routes (6, 21,27, 50, 55, and 87) until further notice.

Power outages

Report an outage to National Grid: Call 1-800-465-1212 or if you have life-sustaining equipment in your home call 1-800-322-3223.

Report an outage to Eversource (previously NSTAR): 1-800-592-2000.

Report an outage to Pascoag Utility District: 1-401-568-6222.

Snow hotline for Providence residents: 1-401-680-8080.

NEVER touch downed power lines. Call 911 in the event of an emergency.

Never touch downed power lines and always assume that fallen lines are live wires. If you see one, call 1-800-465-1212 to report it. #MA #RI — National Grid US (@nationalgridus) February 10, 2017

POWER OUTAGE DATABASE: Track power outages by city or town »

Transportation

Winter Weather Resources

Dial 2-1-1 for information about shelters, heating centers, transportation, snow removal and more.

Rhode Islanders with disabilities, chronic conditions, and other special health needs can sign up for the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry.

Closings and Cancellations



There are dozens of closings and parking bans already listed in the Pinpoint Closing Network. For the latest information click on the below link.

Cities & Towns

Event Cancelations/Postponements

Safety Tips

The Red Cross urges residents to prepare for winter weather, emphasizing that preparing early will help avoid last minute rushing. The Red Cross recommends how families should prepare:

Assemble an emergency preparedness kit: This should include winter-specific supplies such as warm clothes, hats, gloves, water-resistant shoes, extra blankets, and sand or non-clumping kitty litter.

This should include winter-specific supplies such as warm clothes, hats, gloves, water-resistant shoes, extra blankets, and sand or non-clumping kitty litter. Follow storm warnings: A winter storm WATCH means storm conditions are possible in the next 36-48 hours, a winter storm WARNING means that life-threatening or severe weather conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours.

A winter storm WATCH means storm conditions are possible in the next 36-48 hours, a winter storm WARNING means that life-threatening or severe weather conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours. Prepare your home and car : Keep your gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing and make sure your home is properly insulated.

: Keep your gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing and make sure your home is properly insulated. Use technology: Free apps can give real-time information to help you prepare.

Free apps can give real-time information to help you prepare. Health Department: Those with special health care needs can enroll in the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry. by clicking here. Those without access to a computer can call 2-1-1.

Stay with WPRI.com and Eyewitness News for updates on this Pinpoint Weather Alert.