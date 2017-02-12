StormBeat: Strong winds and icy roads; Some schools closed, some delayed today

PINPOINT CLOSING NETWORK: Latest closings, delays and parking bans »
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News reporters and meteorologists are covering a windy, icy, and slushy Monday. This page collects all the latest headlines and vital information. Use ctrl+F on your keyboard to search for specific information.
Forecast
A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of our area Monday. According to the National Weather Service, winds gusting up to 55 mph will be capable of downing trees and power lines, as well as causing property damage.
STORM TOTAL ACCUMULATIONS While a little additional snow is possible today, most of what is on the ground will be the final storm totals. In general, In general, amounts were 3-5″ in Kent County, Providence Metro area, and northern Rhode Island and into central Bristol County, Mass.; 1-3″ along the south coast.
Top Headlines
- Pawtucket and Attleboro are among school districts clsoed Monday. Seekonk under 2 hour delay. Pinpoint Closing Network »
- Providence Public Schools will be OPEN Monday, but operating on a two-hour delay.
- Citywide parking ban in effect in Providence at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Garbage and recycling canceled.
- Many local cities and towns have parking bans in effect. See full list »
- RIPTA is detouring six routes (6, 21,27, 50, 55, and 87) until further notice.
Power outages
- Report an outage to National Grid: Call 1-800-465-1212 or if you have life-sustaining equipment in your home call 1-800-322-3223.
- Report an outage to Eversource (previously NSTAR): 1-800-592-2000.
- Report an outage to Pascoag Utility District: 1-401-568-6222.
- Snow hotline for Providence residents: 1-401-680-8080.
NEVER touch downed power lines. Call 911 in the event of an emergency.
POWER OUTAGE DATABASE: Track power outages by city or town »
Transportation
- Road: RIDOT, MassDOT, driving tips
- Air: WPRI Flight Tacker
- Rail: Amtrak, MBTA
- Buses: RIPTA is detouring six routes (6, 21,27, 50, 55, and 87) until further notice. Passengers are encouraged to follow RIPTA on Facebook or to sign up for detour alerts.
- Ferry: Block Island Ferry
Winter Weather Resources
Dial 2-1-1 for information about shelters, heating centers, transportation, snow removal and more.
Rhode Islanders with disabilities, chronic conditions, and other special health needs can sign up for the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry.
- Tips for Driving in snow or ice »
- Tips for safe snow shoveling »
- Winter emergency supply kit »
- Winter storm precautions »
Closings and Cancellations
There are dozens of closings and parking bans already listed in the Pinpoint Closing Network. For the latest information click on the below link.
PINPOINT CLOSING NETWORK: Latest closings, delays and parking bans »
Cities & Towns
- Acushnet
- Attleboro
- Public schools closed Monday
- Barrington
- Bristol
- Parking ban through tomorrow; beginning 4 p.m. Sunday, until further notice
- Burrillville
- Central Falls
- Parking ban today; until further notice
- Charlestown
- Parking ban tomorrow afternoon; In effect until 12 p.m. Monday
- Coventry
- Parking ban through tomorrow; Sun noon til Mon midnight
- Cranston
- Parking ban through tomorrow; Sunday noon – Monday noon
- Cumberland
- Cumberland Schools closed Monday; 12-month employees report
- Send storm questions to storm@cumberlandri.org
- Dartmouth
- East Greenwich
- Parking ban today; until further notice
- East Providence
- Parking ban this evening; 6 p.m. until further notice
- Exeter
- Fairhaven
- Fall River
- Foster
- Glocester
- Hopkinton
- Jamestown
- Parking Ban Through Tomorrow; 8 p.m. Sunday until Noon Monday
- Johnston
- Lincoln
- Parking Ban Through Tomorrow; 1 p.m. Sunday until 12noon Monday
- Little Compton
- Middletown
- Narragansett
- Parking Ban Through Tomorrow; 1 p.m. today until 1 p.m. Monday
- New Bedford
- Newport
- North Attleboro
- Public schools closed Monday
- North Kingstown
- North Providence
- Parking Ban Sunday 1 p.m. – until further notice; Towing Strictly Enforced
- North Smithfield
- Parking Ban Through Tomorrow; SUNDAY EVENING- FURTHER NOTICE
- Pawtucket
- Public schools closed Monday; 12-month employees report
- Parking Ban Through Tomorrow; until further notice
- Portsmouth
- Providence
- Providence Public Schools will be open Monday, but delayed two hours.
- Citywide parking ban in effect in Providence at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Garbage and recycling canceled.
- Non-emergency issues can be reported to 3-1-1 or the PVD311 app, which can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play
- Residents can sign-up for CodeRED emergency notification system
- Plowing and cleanup requests can be submitted here.
- More official city snow information is available here.
- Rehoboth
- Dighton-Rehoboth delayed two hours; no morning pre-school
- Richmond
- Scituate
- Parking Ban Through Tomorrow; Sunday at 9 a.m., until further notice
- Seekonk
- Schools delayed two hours; no AM Kindergarten/Pre-K
- Parking Ban Tomorrow; Sunday 3 p.m. through Tuesday 12 p.m.
- Smithfield
- Schools delayed two hours
- Official snow information is available here.
- Parking Ban Through Tomorrow; Sunday through Mon
- Somerset
- South Kingstown
- Parking Ban Tomorrow Afternoon; Parking ban until Monday 7 pm
- Swansea
- Schools delayed two hours
- Parking Ban Through Tomorrow; Ban noon Sunday thru Monday
- Taunton
- Tiverton
- Parking Ban Tomorrow; 3 p.m., until further notice
- Warren
- Parking Ban Today; Sunday 8 p.m. until Monday at 4 p.m.
- Warwick
- Parking Ban Through Tomorrow; Until further notice
- For residents with non-emergency, storm-related questions please call 401-468-4673 or 401-468-4670.
- West Greenwich
- Parking Ban Through Tomorrow; till further notice
- West Warwick
- Parking Ban Through Tomorrow; Starting 11 a.m. Sunday
- Westerly
- Westport
- Report fallen trees to the highway department at 508-636-1020.
- Woonsocket
- Parking Ban Through Tomorrow; Until further notice
- Public Schools closed Monday; 12-month employees report
Event Cancelations/Postponements
Safety Tips
The Red Cross urges residents to prepare for winter weather, emphasizing that preparing early will help avoid last minute rushing. The Red Cross recommends how families should prepare:
- Assemble an emergency preparedness kit: This should include winter-specific supplies such as warm clothes, hats, gloves, water-resistant shoes, extra blankets, and sand or non-clumping kitty litter.
- Follow storm warnings: A winter storm WATCH means storm conditions are possible in the next 36-48 hours, a winter storm WARNING means that life-threatening or severe weather conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours.
- Prepare your home and car: Keep your gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing and make sure your home is properly insulated.
- Use technology: Free apps can give real-time information to help you prepare.
- Health Department: Those with special health care needs can enroll in the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry. by clicking here. Those without access to a computer can call 2-1-1.
Stay with WPRI.com and Eyewitness News for updates on this Pinpoint Weather Alert.
