A look back at the 59th annual Grammys

Stars gathered in Los Angeles Sunday night for the 59th annual Grammy Awards. Adele took home five awards, including best album and record of the year.

On Monday morning, “The Rhode Show” caught up with three local radio personalities – Amy Pontes from Lite Rock 105, Barbi Jo from 92 PRO FM, and Bekah Berger from Hot 106 – to recap the big moments of music’s biggest night.

Select winners at the 2017 Grammy Awards:

Album of the year: “25,” Adele

Record of the year: “Hello,” Adele

Best new artist: Chance the Rapper

Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Hello,” Adele and Greg Kurstin

Best pop solo performance: “Hello,” Adele

Best pop vocal album: “25,” Adele.

Best traditional pop vocal album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin,” Willie Nelson

Best pop duo or group performance: “Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

Best dance/electronic album: “Skin,” Flume

Best rock song: “Blackstar,” David Bowie

Best rock album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty,” Cage the Elephant

Best alternative music album: “Blackstar,” David Bowie

Best R&B album: “Lalah Hathaway Live,” Lalah Hathaway

Best urban contemporary album: “Lemonade,” Beyonce

Best rap album: “Coloring Book,” Chance the Rapper

Best country album: “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” Sturgill Simpson

Best country solo performance: “My Church,” Maren Morris. Best jazz vocal album: “Take Me to the Alley,” Gregory Porter

Best jazz instrumental album: “Country for Old Men,” John Scofield

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Miles Ahead,” Miles Davis & various artists

Producer of the year, non-classical: Greg Kurstin

Best music video: “Formation,” Beyonce