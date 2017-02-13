A look back at the 59th annual Grammys

Stars gathered in Los Angeles Sunday night for the 59th annual Grammy Awards. Adele took home five awards, including best album and record of the year.
On Monday morning, “The Rhode Show” caught up with three local radio personalities – Amy Pontes from Lite Rock 105, Barbi Jo from 92 PRO FM, and Bekah Berger from Hot 106 – to recap the big moments of music’s biggest night.
Select winners at the 2017 Grammy Awards:
Album of the year: “25,” Adele
Record of the year: “Hello,” Adele
Best new artist: Chance the Rapper
Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Hello,” Adele and Greg Kurstin
Best pop solo performance: “Hello,” Adele
Best pop vocal album: “25,” Adele.
Best traditional pop vocal album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin,” Willie Nelson
Best pop duo or group performance: “Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots
Best dance/electronic album: “Skin,” Flume
Best rock song: “Blackstar,” David Bowie
Best rock album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty,” Cage the Elephant
Best alternative music album: “Blackstar,” David Bowie
Best R&B album: “Lalah Hathaway Live,” Lalah Hathaway
Best urban contemporary album: “Lemonade,” Beyonce
Best rap album: “Coloring Book,” Chance the Rapper
Best country album: “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” Sturgill Simpson
Best country solo performance: “My Church,” Maren Morris. Best jazz vocal album: “Take Me to the Alley,” Gregory Porter
Best jazz instrumental album: “Country for Old Men,” John Scofield
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Miles Ahead,” Miles Davis & various artists
Producer of the year, non-classical: Greg Kurstin
Best music video: “Formation,” Beyonce