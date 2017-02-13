After woman’s death, her grandson’s girlfriend faces theft charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Prosecutors said Monday that Selena Martinez, 21, is being investigated in connection with a homicide investigation in Bristol, after she and boyfriend Raymond Paiva, 24, were arrested Friday night.

Police in Providence had tried to approach Martinez and Paiva after Paiva’s grandmother, Eudora Gustafson, 66, was found dead inside a home on Sowams Drive earlier in the night.

Gustafson’s cause of death was still pending Monday afternoon, according to officials at the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Martinez faced a judge at Providence District Court Monday morning, charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts each of receiving stolen goods under $1,500 and felony conspiracy. She was on crutches; Providence officers had fired gunshots at the vehicle Paiva and Martinez were in after perceiving a threat, and both boyfriend and girlfriend were injured.

No plea was entered on Martinez’s behalf. She was released on $10,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court May 2.

As of Monday afternoon, no charges had been filed for Paiva on the Rhode Island Judiciary’s website.