Brown U. endowment slides below $3B in tough year for local colleges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Brown University still has by far the largest endowment fund among colleges in Southern New England, but Rhode Island College was the only local institution that didn’t post a loss in 2015-16, according to newly released data.

Brown’s endowment totaled $2.96 billion as of June 30, down from $3.07 billion a year earlier, the National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO) reports. The endowment is expected to contribute $124 million to Brown’s billion-dollar annual budget next school year.

Brown’s endowment ranked 31st-largest in the country, but also smallest in the eight-member Ivy League; Harvard University’s endowment, the biggest of all, totaled $34.5 billion.

The next-largest endowment among local schools belonged to the Rhode Island School of Design, which reported $303 million as of June 30, down from $325 million a year earlier. Johnson & Wales reported the largest drop in its endowment of the group, a decline of 9% to $303 million.

Rhode Island College’s endowment grew 21% to $25.7 million as of June 30, though it remained the smallest of the group. A RIC spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for more information about what drove the increase.

Colleges rely on the long-term investment returns from their endowments to help support the costs of running their schools. NACUBO President and CEO John Walda said the negative returns for most endowments in 2015-16 was a “cause for concern.”

“Continued below-average investment returns will undoubtedly make it much more difficult for colleges and universities to support their missions in the future,” he said.

Here is the total value of the endowment funds for Southern New England colleges, along with their investment return for the 12 months ended June 30, 2016, and their rank among all schools nationwide.

Brown University: $2.96 billion ( -3.6%; U.S. rank: #31)

$2.96 billion ( -3.6%; U.S. rank: #31) Rhode Island School of Design: $303 million ( -6.6%; U.S. rank: #238)

$303 million ( -6.6%; U.S. rank: #238) Johnson & Wales University: $239 million ( -9.4%; U.S. rank: #272)

$239 million ( -9.4%; U.S. rank: #272) Providence College: $199 million ( -4.8%; U.S. rank: n/a)

$199 million ( -4.8%; U.S. rank: n/a) Wheaton College: $185 million ( -5.1%; U.S. rank: #315)

$185 million ( -5.1%; U.S. rank: #315) Stonehill College: $179 million ( -4.2%; U.S. rank: #324)

$179 million ( -4.2%; U.S. rank: #324) Bryant University: $159 million ( -6.8%; U.S. rank: #351)

$159 million ( -6.8%; U.S. rank: #351) University of Rhode Island: $125 million ( -5.3%; U.S. rank: #401)

$125 million ( -5.3%; U.S. rank: #401) Roger Williams University: $79 million ( -8.2%; U.S. rank: #507)

$79 million ( -8.2%; U.S. rank: #507) Salve Regina University: $54 million ( -5.4%; U.S. rank: #590)

$54 million ( -5.4%; U.S. rank: #590) Rhode Island College: $26 million ( +20.7%; U.S. rank: #721)

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram