Central Falls native Viola Davis wins BAFTA award

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Viola Davis, a Central Falls native, has taken home another top honor for her performance in the film “Fences”.

Sunday night at the British Academy Film Awards, Davis was named Best Supporting Actress.

The BAFTAs are essentially the UK’s version of the Oscars.

During her acceptance speech, Davis once again praised the late playwright August Wilson, whose play was the inspiration for the film.

Meanwhile, Emma Stone took home the award for Best Actress and “La La Land” was named best film.

The next big award show is The Oscars and takes place in two weeks.