Cranston kids exposed to lead, prompting Restoration Hardware recall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Restoration Hardware has recalled 2,700 metal top dining tables because of a risk of lead exposure.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has received reports of elevated blood lead levels in four children – including two in Cranston – from homes where one of the tables was present.

The ‘Railroad Tie’ and ‘Parsons Railroad Tie’ dining tables were sold at Restoration Hardware outlet stores nationwide and online from March 2012 through December 2016. There are fourteen model numbers covered by the recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tables, cover them, and place them out of the reach of children, according to the CPSC.

Restoration Hardware is offering free replacement tables or full refunds. Contact the company at 888-728-8419 or by visiting their website.