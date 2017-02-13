Crews battle fire in the basement of a Berkshire Street house

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire on Berkshire Street in Providence Monday afternoon.

Crews responded around 3 p.m after reports of flames in a house that was foreclosed upon and empty.

According to the Providence Fire Department, the fire was mainly contained to the basement and first floor.

Battalion Chief Ken Cirelli told Eyewitness News that the cold weather forced the department to call in for more personnel.

The strong gusts of wind seen on Monday played less of a role, according to officials, because the fire was in the basement.

Cirelli also said the fire was gas-fed and likely caused by broken pipes.

The official cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.