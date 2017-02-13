Gas prices stay the same in Rhode Island

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices showed no change in Rhode Island this week, AAA Northeast announced on Monday.

AAA Northeast’s Feb. 13 survey of gas prices indicated that self-serve, regular unleaded is averaging $2.23 per gallon.

Unleaded regular prices ranged from a low of $2.13 to a high of $2.36.

Find the best price: WPRI.com Gas Tracker »

Rhode Island’s gasoline prices are five cents beneath the national average of $2.28. A year ago at this time, the average price in Rhode Island was 43 cents lower at $1.80.