In-depth: Rep. David Cicilline on Trump’s travel ban, Michael Flynn investigation

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Representative David Cicilline was live in the Eyewitness News studios at 6:00 a.m. to discuss top political topics.

It’s been reported that National Security Advisor Michael Flynn lied about speaking with Russian officials about sanctions before President Trump took office.

Many critics say he should now lose his job.

Last week, a federal court refused to reinstate the President’s travel ban.

President Trump has also nominated Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Last week, Gorsuch said he was disheartened by what Trump was saying about federal judges who ruled against him on the travel ban.

Rep. Cicilline and other members of the Congressional Delegation held a meeting with constituents in East Providence last night.

Watch the video below for Representative David Cicilline’s thoughts on the above topics.