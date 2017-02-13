In the Kitchen: Oysters Lorraine

oysters-lorraine-small

GoProvidence.com brought us Bob Burke from Pot Au Feu today.  He showed us how to make Oysters Lorraine, perfect for Valentine’s Day.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 cup mayo
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 tbs Dijon mustard
  • 3 tbs Horseradish
  • 1/4 lb Bacon Salt
  • White Pepper

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Dice the bacon and cook in a pan on the stove until crisp.
  2. Drain the fat.
  3. Combine all other ingredients in a bowl, then add the bacon and mix well.
  4. Spread generously on fresh shucked oysters. Broil until golden brown. Serve immediately.