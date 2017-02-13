In the Kitchen: Oysters Lorraine

GoProvidence.com brought us Bob Burke from Pot Au Feu today. He showed us how to make Oysters Lorraine, perfect for Valentine’s Day.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup mayo
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 tbs Dijon mustard
- 3 tbs Horseradish
- 1/4 lb Bacon Salt
- White Pepper
DIRECTIONS:
- Dice the bacon and cook in a pan on the stove until crisp.
- Drain the fat.
- Combine all other ingredients in a bowl, then add the bacon and mix well.
- Spread generously on fresh shucked oysters. Broil until golden brown. Serve immediately.