Police search for suspect in Pawtucket armed robbery

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Pawtucket are reporting an armed robbery.

Officials say the Sunoco on School St was robbed around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the report, a male walked into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk while demanding money. The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled the store.

The clerk was not injured.

The store was able to capture a photograph of the suspect during the incident.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Pawtucket Police Detective Division at (401) – 727 – 9100.