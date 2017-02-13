Power outages a concern as strong winds blow through

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After another round of snow on Sunday, the concern at the start of the week has shifted to power outages as strong winds are expected on Monday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 7 p.m., with northwest wind gusts up to 55 mph possible.

The wind gusts could down trees and power lines, creating the potential for isolated power outages and property damage.

According to our Power Outage Database, about 80 households were without power as of 2 p.m.

In addition, the weight of ice and snow on tree branches and power lines could also lead to outages.

National Grid said they have crews ready to respond to any service interruptions. They warn to never touch downed power lines and to always assume the lines are live.

Driving conditions were also a concern Monday, with many side roads still slippery as crews continue to clean up.

In Providence, the Department of Public Works had 111 city and vendor vehicles working to remove the large amounts of snow that fell over the past four days.

“We’re happy to have the city back up and running,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said Monday. “Moving 19 or 20 inches of snow in that short period of time is no easy feat. But these folks, they stayed on top of it. The entire city was working throughout the weekend to make sure the city was ready and clean.”

Some districts canceled school again on Monday while others, including Providence, had a delayed start time.

Elorza also reminded residents to dial 311 if they have any issues or need city services.