Secretary of State announces new exhibition

To help commemorate Black History Month, Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea opened Bullets and Bulletins: African American Activism in Civil War Era Rhode Island on February 3, 2017.

The exhibition is the first of a four-part series that will explore how activism in Rhode Island has shaped our history and influenced national civic conversations.

The exhibition will run February 3 – April 28, 2017

The Secretary of State joined us on set to discuss what visitors can expect to see in this exhibition.