Surveillance video captures Seekonk car break-in

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Seekonk on Friday responded to a report of breaking and entering into a car.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. at the Crossroads Convenience Store on Fall River Avenue.

A Seekonk man told police that his car had been broken into while he was in the store.

The victim claims his back pack was stolen from his passenger seat.

According to the victim, he left his vehicle unlocked and unattended while he was in the store for about 10 minutes.

The victim also reported seeing a light-colored Cadillac leave the parking lot and travel south on Fall River Ave or Rt. 114A.

The surveillance video backed up the victim’s claims.

Police say, a Cadillac can be seen driving into the lot and parking by a gas pump. The male driver then gets out of the car and is seen opening the victim’s driver side door and leaving with the back pack.

Seekonk Police are asking anyone who has information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call their business line at (508) – 336 – 8123 or tip line at (508) 336 – 7027 ext 9.

As a general advisory, it is recommended that drivers lock their cars whenever they are left unattended. Police say added caution should be taken during this time of year when leaving a vehicle running while unattended.