Teen struck by vehicle in Coventry, seriously injured

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A pedestrian in Coventry has been struck on a snow-covered road early Monday morning.

According to police, a 19-year-old male was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle.

It happened on Arnold Rd around 12:30 a.m.

Police on scene say they are still searching for the vehicle.

The victim has been taken to Kent Hospital with serious injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.