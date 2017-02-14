Bristol man charged with murder in grandmother’s death

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — While the cause of death of a Bristol woman is still pending from the state Medical Examiner’s Office, the woman’s grandson Tuesday was officially charged with her murder.

According to Bristol police, Raymond Paiva, 24, was arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Eudora Gustafson, 66.

Following the discovery of Gustafson’s body inside her Sowams Drive home last Friday, police sought Paiva and his girlfriend, Selena Martinez, 21, for questioning.

Police in Providence tracked down the couple. Following a chase, both Paiva and Martinez were injured in an officer-involved shooting in Providence after officers said they perceived a threat.

Paiva was arraigned at Rhode Island Hospital Tuesday, where he is still recovering from injuries sustained in that shooting. Police said he will be remanded to the ACI once he’s discharged from the hospital.

Martinez appeared in Providence District Court Monday where she was arraigned on a possession of a stolen vehicle charge and two counts each of receiving stolen goods under $1,500 and felony conspiracy. No plea was entered on Martinez’s behalf. She was released on $10,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court May 2.